Patricia Ann (McCauley) Watkins
New Albany - Patricia Ann "Tushie" (McCauley) Watkins, 85, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Pat was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of New Albany. She was a true farmer with two green thumbs. Gardening and cooking for her family were her favorite passions.
She was born on March 18, 1935 in Dant, Kentucky to the late Francis and Mary (Blanton) McCauley. Along with her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James "Nolan" Watkins, Sr.; siblings, Mary Daily, Fr. Borgia McCauley, Rita Goss, Joe McCauley, Regina Arnett, Carolina Baumert, Gerald McCauley, and Emily McCauley; 1 infant son; 2 infant grandchildren; and son-in-law, Ben Kost.
Pat is survived by her loving children, Patty (Ben-deceased) Kost, Jeanne (Bernie) Day, and Jimmy (Sarah Frankel) Watkins, Jr.; sister, Grace McClure; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane) with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church - New Albany with cremation to follow. She will be laid to rest at a later date in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in New Albany.
The family requests that contributions in Pat's memory be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church-New Albany or the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com