|
|
Patricia Ann Wright
Louisville - 90, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Wright; and sisters, Carol Comer, and Mary Weber.
Patricia is survived by her nieces, Sharon Weber, Jan Purlee (Gary), Lorese Harper (Lee), and Maria Worthington (Steve); nephews, Steve Weber (Teri), Eric Weber (Teresa), and Bob Weber (Nancy); 7 great nieces & nephews; and two great-great nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with internment in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 10:00am until 1:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019