Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Wright Obituary
Patricia Ann Wright

Louisville - 90, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Wright; and sisters, Carol Comer, and Mary Weber.

Patricia is survived by her nieces, Sharon Weber, Jan Purlee (Gary), Lorese Harper (Lee), and Maria Worthington (Steve); nephews, Steve Weber (Teri), Eric Weber (Teresa), and Bob Weber (Nancy); 7 great nieces & nephews; and two great-great nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with internment in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 10:00am until 1:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -