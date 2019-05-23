|
|
Patricia Anne (Webber) Swanson
Taylorsville - passed away at her home May 20, 2019. She was retired from Stites and Harbison Law Firm. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Paul R. Swanson, brother, Robert W. Webber and parents, George W. Webber and Betty J. Webber. She is survived by brothers, Skip (Joanne) Webber of California, Dave (Betty)Webber) of Union, Kentucky and sister-in-law, Sue Webber of Paducah, Kentucky. She was a doting aunt to 15 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019