Patricia B. Meyer
Louisville - Patricia B. Meyer, 83, passed away on Friday July 31, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1937 in Rhodelia, KY to the late Edwin and Nettie (Manning) Buren. Pat was retired from the Ekstrom Library at the University of Louisville, and was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her Sunday dinners, New Years party for her grandchildren and her total devotion to her family. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, LeRoy Charles Meyer. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Christie Atkinson (Brian) and Karen Voelker (Joe); a son, David Meyer; loving grandchildren, Miranda, Olivia, and Lauren Atkinson, Katie, Kristen and Emma Meyer, Alex, Justin, and Erica Voelker. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am at Most Blessed Sacrament, 3509 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Monday at Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions the visitation will be limited to 40 people and any given time. The family understands if you cannot attend the visitation and you are invited to leave a condolence at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
. Arrangements by O. D. White & Sons.