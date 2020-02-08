|
Patricia Becker Krause
Louisville - Patricia, age 94, passed away peacefully on Feb 6, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Patricia was born on Nov 16, 1925 to Fred and Lucille Becker and was one of the five beautiful Becker sisters. She was married to James N. Krause for over 58 years until his death in 2006.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Karen Watz (John) and Kandace Siemsen (Terry). She also leaves behind 5 adoring grand-children and 4 great grand-children.
Both brilliant and beautiful, Patricia was gifted with artistic talent and her paintings now grace the homes of her family. Her creativity extended to poetry and some of her poems were published a few short years ago. With a wicked sense of humor, our Mom was always our greatest source of laughter. She loved political debate and remained up to date on the news of the day until the very end. Patsy could play a mean game of gin and spent many happy hours enjoying the game at The Bonnycastle Club with Ronnie Kaelin and her many friends.
The family would like to thank all of those who loved her, called her daily (Frank Adam) to check on her and who made her life so fulfilling these past few years. You know who you are and we are deeply grateful for your love.
She was a unique gem and can never be replaced. We will all miss her terribly.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Expressions of condolence are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020