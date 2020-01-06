Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Rabbouni Catholic Community
7812 Brownsboro Road

Patricia Bernadette Klebba


1940 - 2020
Patricia Bernadette Klebba Obituary
Patricia Bernadette Klebba

Louisville - 79, of Louisville, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 13, 1940 in Detroit, MI, she is predeceased by her parents Harold and Bernadette Foster, her 3 siblings and her late husband of 47 years, John Thomas Klebba.

Patt was an incredible mother to 5 children and an employee of Louisville Indoor Racquet Club for over 40 years which was a perfect match for her love of tennis.

Survivors include her five children, John Thomas Klebba Jr. (Jay L.) of Pasadena, CA, Timothy Michael Klebba (Sharon) of Louisville, Kelly Marie Baine (Fred) of Virginia Beach, VA, Kristin Carol Crosswait (Philip) of Bedford, TX, and Karianne Murphy (Danny) of Cape Coral, FL. She also has 8 grandchildren who adored their "Gammy," Justin and Kyle Klebba, Samantha Perez, Charlie and Chandler Crosswait, Kelsey and Zack Murphy, Ryan Cox, and the late Connor Baine. She was also blessed with one great grand daughter Luna Perez, and her sister Eleanor Culpert.

Visitation will be held 4-8 pm Wednesday, at Arch L. Heady & Son Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, with a funeral mass at 10 am Thursday at Rabbouni Catholic Community, 7812 Brownsboro Road.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
