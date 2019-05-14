|
Patricia "Pat" Bryant
Louisville - Patricia "Pat" Bryant, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Pat was born on April 28, 1941 to the late Calvin and Rose Fulkerson Gunther. Pat along with her husband owned and operated Creekstone Gardens Greenhouse for over 30 years. Pat was a member of Anchorage Presbyterian, enjoyed her monthly outings with her life long friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her husband, Garry; daughters, Carrie Harbin (Art), Lesley Bryant; grandchildren, Taylor and Amanda Harbin, Molly Thompson; great grandchildren, Wyatt and Ella Harbin.
Visitation for Pat will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Private burial will take place in Floydsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in Pat's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019