|
|
Patricia Bundley
Louisville - Patricia Bundley, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Before her retirement she worked for University of Louisville Hospital as a CSR Technician. Patricia was a member of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Hunter.
She was born on August 23, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to Melvin and Elma (Depp) Render. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laura Friedman.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Delisa S (Darryl Sr.) Hobbs, grandchildren, Darryl K Hobbs, Jr., Dazmin P. Hobbs, DaQuale P. Hobbs, Darion K. Hobbs, great-grandchild, Jordyn Tindall, sisters, Anita Render, Theresa Render, Charlene Render, and Marilyn Render, brother, Melvin Render, Jr Chris Render, and David Render, brother-In-Law, Mark Friedman. Patricia also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019