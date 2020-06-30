Patricia CalvertLouisville - Patricia Calvert 76, of Louisville passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.Patricia was met at the gates of heaven by her husband Donnie; Siblings, and parents. She has left behind to cherish her memory her children; Bruce Calvert (Krista) and Lisa Welch (Paul); grandchildren, Connor and Tyler Cambron; brother, Fred Moss (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews.The funeral service for Patricia will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be form 11:00AM till the service time at the funeral home Thursday. Social distancing is encouraged and mask are required.