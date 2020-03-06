|
|
Patricia Cardwell Corby
Louisville - 78, passed away on March 6, 2020.
She graduated from Eastern High School as a National Merit Scholar, class of 1959. Patricia attended Vanderbilt University and earned her BA and MBA degrees from the University of Louisville.
She worked as an accountant and financial analyst for Lincoln Income Life and Aegon Insurance companies. Patricia was active for many years in the local chapters of Business and Professional Women and the United Nations Association. She was also a member of the local chapters of the International Friendship Force and the Taoist Tai Chi Society.
Patricia enjoyed spending her time with family, friends and traveling around Kentucky, the US and more than 30 other countries.
Patricia was born on April 8, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Hugh Franklin Cardwell and Lotta Reigel Cardwell. She is also preceded in death by her sister, June Cardwell Conover.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory Corby and Gary Corby; grandsons, Trenton and Tanner Corby; granddaughter, Tara Florida; sisters, Carol Blair and Joan Blankenship (Bill).
A gathering will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2 pm - 5 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a Sharing of Memories to follow at 5 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dare to Care Food Bank, Home of the Innocents and Planned Parenthood.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020