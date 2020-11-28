1/1
Patricia Carrico "Trish" Evans
Patricia Carrico Evans, "Trish", 67, passed away Thursday November 26th, 2020, after a brief illness. She was known for having a quick wit and great sense of humor. She was kind and generous and loved by both family and friends. She had a special place in her heart for both children and individuals with developmental disabilities, who she worked with most of her career. Patricia had a strong faith in God and believed in the power of prayer. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Carrico Jr., her mother Margaret Carrico, and a brother Joe Carrico. She leaves behind her adoring husband, Randy Evans, a grandson, Tyler Foley, and a great granddaughter, Cora Ann Foley. Also left to cherish her memory are three sisters, Sharon Justice (Eddie), Beverly Overstreet, Theresa Layman (Mike) and a brother Glen Tuten, along with several nieces and nephews. At this time, due to COVID, there is not a funeral planned. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Down syndrome Association. Newcomer's in New Albany is handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
