Patricia Carrico "Trish" Evans
Patricia Carrico Evans, "Trish", 67, passed away Thursday November 26th, 2020, after a brief illness. She was known for having a quick wit and great sense of humor. She was kind and generous and loved by both family and friends. She had a special place in her heart for both children and individuals with developmental disabilities, who she worked with most of her career. Patricia had a strong faith in God and believed in the power of prayer. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Carrico Jr., her mother Margaret Carrico, and a brother Joe Carrico. She leaves behind her adoring husband, Randy Evans, a grandson, Tyler Foley, and a great granddaughter, Cora Ann Foley. Also left to cherish her memory are three sisters, Sharon Justice (Eddie), Beverly Overstreet, Theresa Layman (Mike) and a brother Glen Tuten, along with several nieces and nephews. At this time, due to COVID, there is not a funeral planned. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Down syndrome Association. Newcomer's in New Albany is handling arrangements.