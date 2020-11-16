Patricia Cornelison Harpring



Patricia Cornelison Harpring "Patsy Ruth", 97, passed away peacefully November 13, 2020 with family by her side. She was born May 1st, 1923 in Louisville Ky to Everett W. Cornelison and Evelyn M. Cornelison.



Patricia's family owned Bybee Pottery in Richmond Ky. where she had fond memories of visiting her Grandfather's farm and the pottery. Pat graduated from All Girls High where she enjoyed her gift of music playing the piano and the flute, then worked at the Federal Land Bank while attending Spalding University. Pat then married the love of her life Bob Harpring of the Chas. H. Harpring Roofing Co., after WWII ended and Bob returned, they married in 1945 and in 1946 joined St. Agnes Church where they both contributed to the carnival and several other projects, Pat then joined the Altar Society and later became President. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she enjoyed life by entertaining friends during Derby and other special events, cheering on her UofL Cards, most of all she cherished being together with her family. She will be forever remembered for her outgoing personality, great sense of humor and her ability to find the good in everyone she had known.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert L. Harpring and her son Jerel P. Harpring. Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, children Paulette Ruckriegel, Everett Harpring (Amy), Keith Harpring (Mary Ann) and Robin Harpring; grandchildren, Carri McGinnis (Michael), Chad, Brian, Ashley Jackson (Jonothan), Lauren, Leah, Bradley; 6 great-grandchildren.



A mass in celebration of Patricia's life will be held at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Rd. Thursday November 19th with Viewing at St. Agnes Church at 10am-11am & Mass at 11am. Burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.



Donations can be made to the Healing Place for Women or Plant a Tree for Pat.









