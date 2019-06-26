Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Baptist Church Fairdale Church
413 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
First Baptist Church Fairdale Church
413 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY
View Map
Louisville - Patricia "Annette" (Shaw) Darnell 62 passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Baptist Health. She was a retired Family Resource Coordinator for the JCPS system, member of Frist Baptist Church Fairdale and volunteered for many organizations. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Alvin Darnell, sons Michael Anthony Darnell ( Amanda), Matthew Wayne Darnell (fiancé Emily Kondras) and brother David Shaw (Karen) and 7 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 6 pm Friday at First Baptist Church Fairdale Church 413 Fairdale Road Fairdale, Ky. 40118. Visitation prior to service from 1 pm to 6pm.

Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. handled her arrangements.

Family ask expressions be made to in her honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
