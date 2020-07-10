1/1
Patricia Diane Clemons
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Diane Clemons

Louisville - Patricia Diane Clemons, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She was 74.

Patricia was born August 11, 1945 in Louisville to Alfred Watson and Helen Hunter Watson.

She was an executive assistant for Xerox Corporation for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, George; step-father, Alfred Mingus; brother, Rodney Watson; step-daughter, Mary Denise Parker; daughter-in-law, Jessica Bandy and sister-in-law, Sandy Mattern.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jill Johnson (Tod); son, George E. Clemons, II (Leslie); step-children, Tammy Toland (Doug) and Debbie Olson. She also leaves to cherish her memory, grandchildren, Myleigh Clemons, Candice, Josh, Elizabeth, Doug, Erin and Avery; great-grandchildren, Linden, Rowan, Molly, Mia and Bradie Lynn and her sister, Connie Kaelin.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements. She was laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery along side of her husband, George.

Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's choice of charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved