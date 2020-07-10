Patricia Diane ClemonsLouisville - Patricia Diane Clemons, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. She was 74.Patricia was born August 11, 1945 in Louisville to Alfred Watson and Helen Hunter Watson.She was an executive assistant for Xerox Corporation for over 30 years.In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, George; step-father, Alfred Mingus; brother, Rodney Watson; step-daughter, Mary Denise Parker; daughter-in-law, Jessica Bandy and sister-in-law, Sandy Mattern.Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jill Johnson (Tod); son, George E. Clemons, II (Leslie); step-children, Tammy Toland (Doug) and Debbie Olson. She also leaves to cherish her memory, grandchildren, Myleigh Clemons, Candice, Josh, Elizabeth, Doug, Erin and Avery; great-grandchildren, Linden, Rowan, Molly, Mia and Bradie Lynn and her sister, Connie Kaelin.Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements. She was laid to rest in Cave Hill Cemetery along side of her husband, George.Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's choice of charity.