Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Douglas


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Douglas Obituary
Patricia Douglas

Louisville - age 89 died peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on February 10, 1931. Patricia was loved and will be missed by many who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. James Douglas, her loving daughter, Rhonda Dunkelberger, her parents, Agnes and Carl Leidolf and dear friend, Charles Conway. She is survived by her daughter Holli Holmes, sister, Marilyn Lotz, brother in-law, Jay Lotz, niece Suzanne Smith, nephews Kevin and Steven Lotz, son-in-law, Melvin Dunkelberger.

We want to thank the caring, compassionate staff that cared for Patricia in her final days.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the time of service with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in honor of her memory can be donated to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -