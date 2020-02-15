|
|
Patricia Douglas
Louisville - age 89 died peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on February 10, 1931. Patricia was loved and will be missed by many who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. James Douglas, her loving daughter, Rhonda Dunkelberger, her parents, Agnes and Carl Leidolf and dear friend, Charles Conway. She is survived by her daughter Holli Holmes, sister, Marilyn Lotz, brother in-law, Jay Lotz, niece Suzanne Smith, nephews Kevin and Steven Lotz, son-in-law, Melvin Dunkelberger.
We want to thank the caring, compassionate staff that cared for Patricia in her final days.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the time of service with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations in honor of her memory can be donated to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020