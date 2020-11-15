1/
Patricia Elizabeth Donahue Barnes
Patricia Elizabeth Donahue Barnes' homecoming came on November 12, 2020 at the age of 78. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Charles Donahue, born on May 19, 1942 in Louisville, Ky. She had two career paths, first as a Beautician and then as a Nurse until she retired. Pat loved spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by many, especially since she was always available to listen and provide encouragement to her loved ones.

The people survived by her include four children, Donald (Lisa) Barnes, Tammy (Lester) Barnes Hernandez, Cynthia Barnes, and Richard (Margaret) Barnes. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, David Barnes, Anthony (Susan) Hernandez, Alison Hernandez, and Matt Barnes, as well as 4 siblings, Charlie, Billy, Rosemary, and Alien.

Also, Pat is preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Donahue and Tommy Donahue.

There will be a memorial service at a later date which is yet to be determined.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
