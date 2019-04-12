Patricia Fulkerson Martin



Jeffersonville - Patricia Fulkerson Martin, 83 of Jeffersonville, passed away on April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born June 1, 1935 in Louisville to the late Harvey and Irene Fulkerson. She was the first ostomy nurse in Louisville and was a project coordinator at Norton Healthcare where she retired in 1996.



She was a lifetime member of St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.



Patricia and her late husband, Ray were devoted to their family and friends and they loved to travel.



Patricia will be forever missed by her daughters, Kathryn Shouse Fisher (Tony) and Mary Pat Taylor (Perry); a son, Gregory Martin (Pamela); grandchildren Barry, Kelly, Alexandria, Whitney and Weston; great grandchildren, Lilly, William, Daisy and McCord; and a sister, JoAnn Engleman; and many beloved nieces and nephews and dear friends.



Viewing will be at Scott Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-6 P.M.



A funeral mass will be at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 North Sherwood Avenue, Clarksville, Indiana 47129 on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to . Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at www.scottfuneralhome.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary