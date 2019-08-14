|
|
Patricia "Patty" Garvin
Louisville - Patty Rose Milby Garvin, 59, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2019.
As a child of God, she now begins her everlasting life. Though many family and friends will miss Patty, her hope and trust in God's promises did not waver in the face of adversity, giving those she leaves behind a powerful witness.
Patty was born and raised in Louisville, where she enjoyed life as a daughter, sister, wife, mom, meemaw, aunt, and friend.
Patty was a devoted, caring, and selfless wife and mother who demonstrated her love through her words and actions. She met Larry, her husband of 36 years, while working together at American Air Filter. With her unique sense of humor, Patty cherished and nurtured Larry and their boys in their many endeavors.
As "Meemaw," Patty adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them in the kitchen, at the zoo, at the ball field, at the theater, or around the house reading books, drawing, and playing board games.
As "Aunt Patty Rose," she loved hosting cookouts, Sunday afternoon gatherings, and holiday events for her nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was a member of Prairie Village United Methodist Church where she lived out her faith by planning church outreach activities and teaching children's Sunday School. She also loved her faith communities at Bethany UMC and St. Paul UMC.
Patty was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Milby. She is survived by her mother, Jean; husband, Larry; children, David (Miranda); Steven (Samantha) and Patrick; grandchildren, Cameron, Kylie, Maverick, Blake, Eva, Ben, Scarlett, Luke, Vivienne; Rachael; a sister, Nancy Herndon (Kenny); a brother, Rev. Scott Milby (Dawn); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 16 from 12:00p until 8:00p at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home (7710 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40258). Visitation will also take place at St. Paul United Methodist Church (2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205) on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00a with a funeral service to follow in the sanctuary at 11:30a.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley Station United Methodist Women's Group (Bethany UMC, c/o UMW, 6100 Moorman Road, Louisville, KY 40272).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019