Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gunderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Gunderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Gunderson Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Gunderson

Louisville - Patricia "Pat" Francke Gunderson passed away March 20, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Roger A. Gunderson, mother Leenor Francke, brother Donald Francke, and sister Gail Rayburn. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Joyce O'Meara (Tim) and Janet Gunderson, her son Roger William Gunderson, sister Leenor Doyle, brothers Charlie Francke and Doug Francke (Donna), and extended family and friends. Pat was a retired Louisville school guard and worked thirty-seven years at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. She was a member of Louisville Turners, volunteer at Actors Theatre of Louisville, bowler and card player, and enjoyed her many travels to New York City with her family and friends. Her funeral service and visitation will be private due to the COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -