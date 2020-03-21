|
Patricia "Pat" Gunderson
Louisville - Patricia "Pat" Francke Gunderson passed away March 20, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-one years, Roger A. Gunderson, mother Leenor Francke, brother Donald Francke, and sister Gail Rayburn. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters Joyce O'Meara (Tim) and Janet Gunderson, her son Roger William Gunderson, sister Leenor Doyle, brothers Charlie Francke and Doug Francke (Donna), and extended family and friends. Pat was a retired Louisville school guard and worked thirty-seven years at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. She was a member of Louisville Turners, volunteer at Actors Theatre of Louisville, bowler and card player, and enjoyed her many travels to New York City with her family and friends. Her funeral service and visitation will be private due to the COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020