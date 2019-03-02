|
Patricia "Patti" H. Ford
Louisville - Patricia "Patti" H. Ford, 86, died February 28, 2019. She was the former owner of Consignment Cellar for 35 years. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and The P.E.O.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Ford. She is survived by her sons, Jeff Ford (Terry), Gary Ford (Jamie), Dean Ford, and a daughter, Kelley Dawkins (Bruce), Grandchildren, Freddy, Kearney, Ellen, Patrick, Nicholas, Molly, Robert Ford and Elizabeth Whitlock, Great Grandaughter, Madison Ford.
The family would like to thank Belmont Village, and Hosparus for their loving care.
Funeral Service will be noon Monday March 4, 2019 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday.
Memorials to Hosparus Health PO Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232-9892
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019