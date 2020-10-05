1/1
Patricia H. "Cheese" (Hargadon) Martin
Patricia H. "Cheese" Martin (Hargadon)

Louisville - Patricia H "Cheese" Martin (Hargadon), 78, of Louisville, KY, died 2 October 2020 at Baptist Health East of complications from Covid-19.

Pat is the mother of Thomas, Ryan, and Ziggy Martin, grandmother to Finn, Calder, and Linden. She is the youngest daughter of Harry L Hargadon Sr and Fran Foulk, sister of Harry L Hargadon Jr, Maureen Cassilly, DeDe Shultz, and Michael Hargadon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry, Maureen, and DeDe.

Pat was a strong, fiercely independent, bigger-than-life personality, with a sharp wit and eye for a good time. She attended St Francis of Assi, Sacred Heart Model School, and true to form, left a series of high schools in her wake. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Lakeside Swim Team. Married to Tom Martin in 1967, she raised two sons. She co-founded the first all-female painting service in Louisville, established and ran a wholesale florist, worked at Louisville Dept of Corrections, and retired as a court clerk at the Hall of Justice. In retirement, she stayed busy gardening and helping others, including volunteering at Dare to Care.

A special thank you to the staff at Park Louisville and Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care Unit who provided much love and comfort.

A memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks for all to stay safe, wear a mask, and vote in November.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
