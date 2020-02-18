|
|
Patricia "Pat" Harris
Louisville - 76, slipped into eternal rest on Monday, February 17th 2020.
She was born on February 9th, 1944. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Harris; parents, Marvielean Roden Smith and Harvey D Smith; and brother, Robert "Shorty" Smith.
In her younger years, Pat was a machine operator at Mothers Cookies where she made many friends that felt like family. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing stories from her childhood.
Pat is survived by her sons, Perry "Dean" Priddy and Anthony "Tony" Priddy (Cheryl), surrogate son, Paul Junker; three grandchildren, Stephanie Adams (Phillip), Adrienne Dickey (Brandon), and Cynthia Scott (Jason); surrogate granddaughter, London Arbuckle (Scott), eight great grandchildren; brother, Charles W. Smith (Barbara), sister-in-law, Donna Smith,; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks to Audubon Hospital ER and Palliative care unit staff, especially Leann, Leslie and Lisa.
It was Patricia's wish that instead of a service that donations be made to The Crusade for Children in her memory. A memorial service will be planned soon, for updates please check Facebook or send an email to [email protected]
Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020