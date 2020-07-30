Patricia Hill, SCN



Nazareth - Patricia Hill, SCN, 88, (formerly Sister Patricia Marie) was born in Louisville, KY. She died on July 28, 2020 in Nazareth, KY, She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 68 years.



Sister Pat served in educational ministries, teaching primary grades at schools in Kentucky and Ohio from 1952-1968. She was also principal at St. Mary Grade School in St. Clairsville, OH.



In 1972, Sister Pat began an internship at Montessori School in Columbus, OH and earned a Master's Degree in Montessori Education at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. She was inspired by this innovative approach to education and founded the King Center Montessori School in Nazareth, KY in 1973. It was later renamed Nazareth Montessori Children's Center and is now called the St. Joseph Montessori Children's Center. Sister Pat taught at the Montessori School for 46 years, until her retirement in 2019.



Sister Pat enjoyed the arts and served as a volunteer with the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville for many years.



Preceding her in death are her parents, Sylvester and Elizabeth Hill; her brothers, Sylvester Hill, Edwin Hill, Jerome Anthony; and her sisters Elizabeth Raque, Vera Heckmann, Mary Jane Hill. She is survived by her siblings Martha Owens, Frankie Mills, Jerry Hill, Doris Lincoln, Evie Gallusser, and sister-in-law Katie Hill. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and by her religious community.



Sister Pat will be buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Tuesday, August 4 at 1:30 p.m. The prayer ritual will be filmed and will be shared.



A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004. Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.









