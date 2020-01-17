Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Holden Beckett

Patricia Holden Beckett Obituary
Patricia Holden Beckett

Louisville - Beckett, Patricia Holden, 77, of Louisville died Monday January 13, 2020 at Baptist East Health Care. She was a native of Nashville, TN, a retired administrator for the University of Louisville, a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, The Louisville Chapter of Links and The Girl Friends, Inc.

She is survived by her husband James C. Beckett; a daughter Emily J. Stennis (Roosevelt); a son James H. Beckett (Angela); two sisters Varorian C. Searcy and Arinnetta D. Utley (Jarrett); two grandsons Holden Ray Beckett and Beckett Roosevelt Stennis.

Her funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church 6800 S Hurstbourne Parkway, with entombment in Calvary Mausoleum-Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
