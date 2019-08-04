|
Sister Patricia Hummel SL
Loretto - Sister Patricia (formerly Sister Margaret Rose) Hummel SL, a longtime educator in the Jefferson County (Ky.) Public School System, died July 30, 2019, at age 91 at Spring View Hospital, Lebanon, Ky., after having suffered a stroke the day before. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Born and raised in Louisville, Sister Pat chose to teach from 1979 to 1995 in Jefferson County public schools that predominately served African-American students, including Bruce and Meyzeek middle schools. She was a proud alum of Loretto High School, Louisville, from which she graduated in 1946, and a charter member of the Loretto High School Alumnae Association. Pat entered the Sisters of Loretto at the Foot of the Cross in 1946 from St. Benedict Parish in Louisville. She received the habit and took the name Sister Margaret Rose in 1947. Sister Pat earned her bachelor's degree in education, with a minor in philosophy, in 1957 from Webster College (now University) in St. Louis. She earned a master's in history in 1969 from Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M., and an LPN degree in 1980 from Jefferson Community College in Louisville. In addition to her years of service in Louisville, she taught in Denver, St. Louis and in Fairdale, Ky., where she served as superior and principal at St. Jerome from 1966 to 1971. Preceding her in death were her parents, Margaret (Maloney) and Norbert Daniel Hummel Sr.; four sisters, two of whom also entered Loretto, Sister Mary Jane Hummel SL and Sister Margaret Ann Hummel SL, Rose Marie Thomas and Sister Ellen Hummel MMS; and her brother, Norbert Daniel Hummel Jr. Survivors include her sister-in-law Jane Carroll Bickett Hummel of Louisville and many beloved nieces and nephews. Sister Pat's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Church of the Seven Dolors on the grounds of Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky.; her wake will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Motherhouse church. She will be buried in Loretto Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials in Sister Pat's name may be sent to the Loretto Community, care of the Loretto Development Office, 4000 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123-1308.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019