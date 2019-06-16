|
Patricia I. Chappell
Louisville - Patricia I. Chappell, 79, loving wife to Jack Chappell, Sr., passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at Georgetown Manor. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marjorie Streng.
Pat was a retired registered nurse for Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Besides her husband of 55 years she is survived by her children, Kimberly Lively, Shawn Clark, Jack Chappell, Jr., (Cindy), and Louie Cole (Cindy) along with 9 grandchildren , 14 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Charles (Connie) and Wayne Rhodes.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 pm and Tuesday from 10:00 am until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019