Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Chappell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia I. Chappell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia I. Chappell Obituary
Patricia I. Chappell

Louisville - Patricia I. Chappell, 79, loving wife to Jack Chappell, Sr., passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at Georgetown Manor. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marjorie Streng.

Pat was a retired registered nurse for Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Besides her husband of 55 years she is survived by her children, Kimberly Lively, Shawn Clark, Jack Chappell, Jr., (Cindy), and Louie Cole (Cindy) along with 9 grandchildren , 14 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Charles (Connie) and Wayne Rhodes.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 pm and Tuesday from 10:00 am until time of service.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now