Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Patricia Barnes
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
174 North Main Street
New Haven, KY
Patricia J. Barnes


1938 - 2019
Patricia J. Barnes Obituary
Patricia J. Barnes

Saint Francis - Patricia J. Barnes, age 81, formerly of Saint Francis and the Portland area of Louisville, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown. She was a former secretary at Saint Anthony Church in Portland.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jondal Tony Burden, Sr. and Thomas Barnes; one son, Jondal Burden, Jr.; father and mother, Francis Arvil and Mary Catherine Smith Higdon; her step-mother, Valeria Medley Higdon; two brothers, John Henry Higdon and James Marion "Jimmy" Higdon; two sisters, Maria Goretti Higdon and Mary Evelyn Grindle.

Survivors include one daughter, Sheila Burke of Raeford, North Carolina; 5 grandchildren, Jondal Tony Burden, III, Amy Renee Burden, Michael Anthony Burke, Damian Keneth Burke and Nadia Marie Burke; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Marie Mattingly (Francis) of Loretto and Norma Lindgren of Winter Haven, Florida; seven brothers, Rev. Francis B. Higdon, M.M. of New York, Joseph Donald Higdon (Joanne) of Tucson, Arizona, Charles William Higdon (Norma) of Pickerington, Ohio, Francis Arvil Higdon, Jr. (Barbara) of Euless, Texas, William Anthony Higdon (Sue) of Payson, Arizona, Thomas Wayne Higdon (Nancy) of Tacoma, Washington and Paul Vincent Higdon (Janice) of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, 174 North Main Street, New Haven. Rev. Matt Hardesty will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 PM Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 4 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
