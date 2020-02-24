|
Patricia Jean "Pat" Knowles
Louisville - Patricia Jean Knowles, age 84 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hosparus Health Center. Her husband was present by her side to see her off to her next life. Pat is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Charles and Eamiline "Dolly" Hettich; and her brother, Thomas. Pat was born August 30, 1935 in Louisville, KY. A graduate of Ursuline Academy High School and grew up on Southern Parkway. She stayed great friends with a few of her classmates along with one the teachers, Sister Paulinus McClellan, and for many years she continued to have a monthly lunch with her friends. Upon graduation, she began her working career at Avery Savings and Loan until moving to American Air Filter as a secretary, where she worked for over 20 years until retiring to look after her family. A 31-year breast cancer survivor, she returned to work at the Special Lady Boutique for 10 years to help provide special needs for fellow breast cancer survivors. She played the piano for many years and was a very artistic individual. She was a very talented artist without formal training and created amazing personal works with everything from chalk to calligraphy. She and her husband loved to dance and spent over 20 years with various dance clubs in Louisville. Her favorites were the Swing and the Argentine Tango. They traveled to Argentine on three separate occasions solely to be able to dance there. They loved to travel and visited numerous states as well as five different continents. She was a beloved member of Middletown Christian Church for 50 years.
Pat was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert "Bruce" Knowles; her son, David Knowles (Courtney); and her precious granddaughters, Karydon and Olivi; and grandsons, Kaelin and Jackson.
Pat family extends their gratitude to all her friends who came to see her in her last few weeks, Dr. Esther Costell, her family physician who provided concern and compassion for her and her health for over 30 years; as well as to Hosparus Health of Louisville for all the care and assistance they provided in helping to aid with her comfort in her final days. Her grandchildren were a great comfort to her in her final days.
Visitation will be 10 am to noon on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Middletown Christian Church 500 N Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY 40243 with a celebration of Pat's life to follow at noon.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made in the form of contributions to the Kentucky Humane Society or Middletown Christian Church Children's Ministry. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020