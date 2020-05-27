Patricia Jo DeVore
1937 - 2020
Patricia Jo DeVore

Louisville - 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1937 in Louisville to Henry and Lillian Kelting. Patricia enjoyed cooking, gardening, and loved to spend time with her kids, grandkids, and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 plus years, Henry DeVore; parents; and her sisters, Renee Reid and Marilyn Pfeiffer.

Patricia is survived by her children,Denise (Brandon) Scott, Andy (Lisa) DeVore,Brian (Melanie) DeVore, Son, John DeVore, Ellen (Steve) Jenkins, and Christy (Steve) Edmondson; brother, Hank Kelting; 13 grand children; and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Patricia will be laid to rest by her husband at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Patricia's memory be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Kentucky and Southeast Indiana Chapter.

Online condolences may be left at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
