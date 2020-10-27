Patricia Joy Horsley Taylor
Louisville - Patricia Joy Taylor (Horsley), 70,
went to be with her heavenly
Father Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Her husband, Kevin Taylor, and her sister, Cecelia H. Beeler, were at her side for her passing.
Patricia was born on September 13, 1950
in Louisville to Lillie Horsley (Shanks) and Floyd Earl Horsley, Sr.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mariam Hileman (Horsley); her brother, Floyd E. Horsley, Jr. and two nieces, Patricia Marie Beeler and Sydney Horsley.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Kevin W Taylor; her sister Cecelia H. Beeler; her brothers-in-law, Robert M. Taylor and Donald Hileman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Patricia, known as Pat or Tricia to all who knew and loved her, had an infectious personality. She would light up a room upon entrance and become the center of attention. She was well educated with a bachelor's degree in Music from University of Louisville and a master's degree in Counseling from Western Kentucky University.
A gifted musician, she taught vocal music in various Jefferson County schools until an early retirement caused by the onset of Systemic Lupus. Slowed down by her illness, but never stopped, she fought numerous health concerns (heart disease and cancer) for the next forty years. A fighter to the end, the severity of her struggle was rarely known to others.
Her poor health may have reduced the amount of time she was able to spend with family and friends but never the love she had for them, or they for her.
She will be deeply missed.
In light of the current Covid 19 Pandemic,
Visitation will be private Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Funeral service and burial will both be private on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.