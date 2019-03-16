|
|
Patricia Kay Chamberlain Zoeller
Louisville - Patricia Kay Chamberlain Zoeller, age 62, died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. Patti, as her friends knew her, was born on October 23, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky. She always loved to write and one of her dreams in life was to become a published author, which she did when her book "Claiming America" was printed in 2005. She loved to travel and to see new things and she never tired of experiencing life and all it had to offer. She was retired from Securitas Security Systems and enjoyed spending her days entertaining her three dogs, Butler, Tara, and little Beauregard who always found a way to snuggle up with her every night. Patti never met a person she didn't like and will leave behind more friends than I care to list here. She is survived by her husband, Robert Zoeller, her children Jeremy Hale, Melanie Hale, Suzanne Collett and Valerie Wild along with sisters Joann Woolfolk, Donna Harmon and Mary Ruth Mills. She adored all eight of her grandchildren as they did her and she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Sunday March 17th at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home at 4400 Bardstown Road between 1 P.M. and 8 P.M. with her funeral taking place on Monday March 18th at 10 A.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019