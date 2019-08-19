Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Kupper Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Kupper Shaw Obituary
Patricia Kupper Shaw

Louisville - On August 16, 2019, Patricia Kupper Shaw, an extraordinary woman, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and best friend died at the age of 88. She truly was one of a kind with a generous, loving and caring heart and a warm smile for everyone. She was a Catholic whose faith was an important part of how she lived her life and treated others around her.

Family was everything to her. Left to cherish her legacy of love is her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert Shaw, Jr., and 7 children who were her pride and joy - Robert Shaw, III (Leslie), William Shaw (Theresa), Monica Ann Shaw, Mark Shaw (Laura), Patricia Vittitow (Ed), Mary Shaw, and Jane St. Clair - along with14 amazing grandchildren - Patty Shaw, Nick Exton, Alex Vittitow, Annie St. Clair, Eddie St. Clair, Patrick St. Clair, Ashley Adams, Sarah Shaw, Tony Shaw, Gregory Shaw, Joey Shaw, Stephanie Shaw, Robby Shaw and Libby Shaw, and one dear sister, Dorothy Martin.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Wednesday, August 21st, from 10 am to 12 pm, with a celebratory mass in her honor to follow. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to The Arrow Fund or Mass of the Air would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now