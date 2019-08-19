|
Patricia Kupper Shaw
Louisville - On August 16, 2019, Patricia Kupper Shaw, an extraordinary woman, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and best friend died at the age of 88. She truly was one of a kind with a generous, loving and caring heart and a warm smile for everyone. She was a Catholic whose faith was an important part of how she lived her life and treated others around her.
Family was everything to her. Left to cherish her legacy of love is her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert Shaw, Jr., and 7 children who were her pride and joy - Robert Shaw, III (Leslie), William Shaw (Theresa), Monica Ann Shaw, Mark Shaw (Laura), Patricia Vittitow (Ed), Mary Shaw, and Jane St. Clair - along with14 amazing grandchildren - Patty Shaw, Nick Exton, Alex Vittitow, Annie St. Clair, Eddie St. Clair, Patrick St. Clair, Ashley Adams, Sarah Shaw, Tony Shaw, Gregory Shaw, Joey Shaw, Stephanie Shaw, Robby Shaw and Libby Shaw, and one dear sister, Dorothy Martin.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Wednesday, August 21st, from 10 am to 12 pm, with a celebratory mass in her honor to follow. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to The Arrow Fund or Mass of the Air would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019