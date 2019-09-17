|
Patricia L. Case
Louisville - Patricia L. "Patty" Case 63, passed away September 16, 2019. Patty was a Southern High School graduate then went on to graduate from Scharre Upholstery Academy. She then retired from G.E. Patty was a member of T.O.P.S. where she loved sitting at the "bad" table. She also enjoyed casino gambling, Words With Friends and long chats with her dear aunt Marguerite.
Patty was preceded in death by her father Wilbur Case. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother Patricia Case, brother Mike Case (Leigh Ann), niece Alyssa Case, nephew Michael Case, dear friends Sandy Hibbs and Linda Patterson and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to honor the life of Patty will be held Saturday, September 21st at 12 Noon in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be Friday, September 20th from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019