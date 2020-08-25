Patricia L. O'Brien
Louisville - Patricia L. O'Brien returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East after a brief illness with her Lord at her side. Pat was a resident of Westport Place in St. Matthews.
After graduating High School in Louisville, Pat earned a Nursing Degree graduating first in her Class. For many years worked as a nurse in Louisville and in New York City, where she worked for a physician on Park Avenue. After returning to St. Matthews she continued her nursing career and became the head radiology nurse at Kosair Children's Hospital, where she worked until her retirement.
Pat was such a kind person who always thought of others and tried to help them in any way she could. She was predeceased by her parents George and Beatrice O'Brien of St. Matthews and her brother Larry O'Brien of Mukilteo, WA. She is survived by her long-time friend William C. Ridge, Jr., his daughter Linda Roberts and their families.
We would like to thank Pat's friends and her caregivers at Westport Place and the very special nurses at Baptist Hospital East who gave her such wonderful care, especially Juliette and Kate who were extraordinarily kind and thoughtful to Pat and her family.
Pearson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a private burial at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a special remembrance about Pat, please visit www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
.