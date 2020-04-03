|
Patricia ("Patti") Lee Blevins
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia ("Patti") Lee Blevins, 78, announce her sudden passing. She passed away peacefully of natural causes at her Florida home on Monday, March 30, 2020 with her husband by her side.
Patti was born June 17, 1941 to Lucy and Harry Laverty.
Patti will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Theodore Joseph Blevins, their 3 children, Kim, Wendy and Scott as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Patti was a long time resident of Louisville, Kentucky and most recently Punta Gorda, Florida. She was dedicated to her family and provided unconditional love, care and compassion to all of us. We will miss her very much.
A celebration of Patti's life will be arranged in Louisville at a later date when we are able to celebrate safely with family and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020