Patricia Louise Barnes Allen



Louisville - Patricia Louise Barnes Allen, 88, Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Patricia was active with the PTA, assisting children who had difficulty reading. In the late 60's she along with the United Way developed a program for low income kids to go on summer trips. She later returned to school and started work at the University of Louisville where she developed a cultural competency day for the medical students, which is now named after her.



Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, EJ and Edith Barnes; husband, John W. Allen; son, Michael Allen, and granddaughter, Nicole Grimes. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Allen (Denny); son, Jonny Allen (Kelly); daughters, Teresa Smith (Phil), Pam Carpenter (Bernard), Sheri Gardner (Kent); sons, Tony and Andy Allen; daughter, Angie Lewis (William); many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her dog, Wally.



A memorial service will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday, March 25 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will follow the memorial service and be until 8:00 pm.



Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary