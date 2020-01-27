|
Patricia M. Whalen
Patricia M. Whalen - 77, peacefully gained her angel wings on January 24, 2020 at her home in Leitchfield KY. She is survived by her daughters Kelli Hill, Maureen Gibson and Allison Martin. Her siblings Cathy Miller, Steve Garvey, Debbie Reddington and Judy Garvey, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years James Whalen and her parents Edward and Louise Garvey. A funeral mass will be held in her honor at St. Elizabeth Church, 1020 E Burnett Ave., Louisville KY, on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020