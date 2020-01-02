Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie "Patsy" (French) Logsdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Marie "Patsy" (French) Logsdon Obituary
Patricia Marie "Patsy" Logsdon (French)

Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Logsdon; and parents, Willis "Pat" and Marie French.

Patricia is survived by her son, Ronald "Scott" Logsdon; sister, Mary Jo Paul (Larry); brothers, Edward (Charlye) and Pete French (Phyllis); granddaughter, Christina Logsdon; twin great-grandchildren, Peyton and Anna; and many nieces and nephews.

Her memorial visitation will be held Saturday 2-4 p.m. with the service beginning at 4 p.m.at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Cremation was chosen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus, Southwest Team or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -