|
|
Patricia Marie "Patsy" Logsdon (French)
Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Logsdon; and parents, Willis "Pat" and Marie French.
Patricia is survived by her son, Ronald "Scott" Logsdon; sister, Mary Jo Paul (Larry); brothers, Edward (Charlye) and Pete French (Phyllis); granddaughter, Christina Logsdon; twin great-grandchildren, Peyton and Anna; and many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial visitation will be held Saturday 2-4 p.m. with the service beginning at 4 p.m.at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Cremation was chosen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus, Southwest Team or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020