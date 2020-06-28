Patricia "Mercy Pat" Martinez ShowalterLouisville - 88, of Louisville died Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home.She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Broadhurst (Harry) and Sharon Showalter; and brothers, Robert Showalter (Bea) and William Showalter (Mary Lou).She is survived by her son, Michael Patrick Showalter (Nadine); grandchildren, Stephen and Maggie, all of Washington, DC; and many loving nieces and nephews.Pat is also survived by the Sisters of Mercy and the entire Mercy Family.Many people did not know Pat's family name, but rather knew her by nicknames. At Mercy Academy she was "Mercy Pat". At the Louisville Zoo she was called the "Zoo-Key Queen" and "Orangutan Lady", and on the Big Four Bridge people called her the "Bubble Lady".Memorial gifts may be made to Mercy Academy for students needing tuition assistance.Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.All services were private.