Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2141 Lancashire Ave.
Patricia McGrath Mucci

Patricia McGrath Mucci

LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Patricia was religious, humble, curious and creative. She enjoyed her faith, her friends, her family, her dogs, and travel - especially her trips to Ireland.

She was a founding member of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Julian F. Mucci and grandson, Tommy Evans.

She is survived by her children, Denise Furnish (Guy), Ann Massey, James Mucci (Greta), Don Mucci (Caryn), Toni Evans (Tom) and John Mucci (Paula); 21 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or St. Raphael Capital Campaign.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
