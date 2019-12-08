Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
Patricia "Patty" Morrison

Patricia "Patty" Morrison Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Morrison

New Albany - Patricia "Patty" Morrison, 62, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 under the care of Mercy Fairfield Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Patty was born St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1957, in New Albany IN. Patty was a kind and caring person who loved her family. She had an unwavering faith in God and goodness. She enjoyed her employment on the Belle of Louisville. She achieved her LPN degree, and was very proud of helping others.

Patty is survived by her children, Jennifer Leasure and Matthew Arachikavitz (Bre); four grandchildren, Luke, Sara, Jessica, and Carter; mother, Mary Helen Carpenter; seven siblings, Gary Carpenter, Karen Dugan (Jack), Brenda Ellis, John Carpenter, Linda Duncan, Mark Carpenter (Susan), and Sharon Watkins (Brian). She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Carpenter.

Visitation will be 10 am ~ 1 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. A Celebration of Life will be 1 pm Wednesday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with private burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
