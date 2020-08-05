1/
Patricia Norman "Pat" Jacobson
Patricia "Pat" Norman Jacobson

Patricia "Pat" Norman Jacobson, 87, died peacefully at her home in Burbank, Calif., on Mar. 13, 2020, following an illness. Pat is survived by her daughters, Ruth and Mary Jacobson of Los Angeles; her grandchildren, Isaac and Sylvie Shure of Los Angeles; her brother, Charles Norman of St. Paul, MN; three stepchildren; four nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Aug, 14, 2020, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky., 40218. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Services will be streamed via Zoom. At this time, Ratterman's can accommodate up to 30 in-person guests with masks for safe social-distancing. Immediately following, ashes will be interred beside her husband, Ahren Jacobson, at New Albany (Ind.) National Cemetery.

For information about the service, please visit https://patriciajacobsoninmemoriam.wordpress.com/




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
