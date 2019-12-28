|
|
Patricia O'Neal Lowe
Louisville - Patricia O'Neal Lowe, 79, of Prospect, KY passed away on December 27, 2019. Born May 1, 1940 in Rome, GA, she was the youngest child of the late Marion Carroll O'Neal, Sr. and Eula James O'Neal.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy L. Sneed (Mark) and Heather L. Hairgrove (Tony); two granddaughters, Abigail Hairgrove and Chloe Hairgrove; one sister, Mae Anna Johnson; and one brother, Leon O'Neal. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Carlton L. Lowe; sisters Alene Evans, Gaye Williams, Louise Rutledge, Dorothy Hootman and Pearlie Barton; and brothers, Lewis O'Neal, MC O'Neal, Jr. and Eugene O'Neal.
She was a graduate of West Georgia College. She retired from the United States Department of Commerce in 2000.
She loved being a grandmother and looked forward to every opportunity to attend her granddaughters' recitals and games. She also enjoyed basketball, dancing, swimming, decorating and bowling.
A graveside service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery on December 31, 2019 at 1:30 p.m (friends may gather at the Broadway Entrance at 1:15 p.m.) A memorial reception will follow on Tuesday at the Peterson-Dumesnil House, 301 S. Peterson Avenue, Louisville, KY 40206 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019