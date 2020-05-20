Patricia Olszewski Waggoner Mann
New Albany - Patricia Olszewski Waggoner Mann, 73, of New Albany, Indiana passed away May 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on January 22, 1947, Patricia moved to New Albany with her family in 1952.
Pat graduated from New Albany High School, Class of 1965 and attended Indiana University Southeast. She was a professional model for Alix Adams Agency for 10 years; a Teacher Assistant for NA-FC Schools for 12 years; and worked as an Interior Designer for over 25 years. She was a professional designer for Porter Paint Co.; helped restore French Lick Springs; and restored and remodeled 15 of her own personal homes, as well as five condos in Florida. She restored and resided at historic "Hayfield" in Louisville, and assisted with the Bellarmine Designers' Show House in 1984.
Pat loved mermaids, Florida, and the Big Cat Refuge, where she worked with Florida panthers. She loved basketball, including IU and Duke.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester C. and Ruth (Bolton) Olszewski; nephew, Arthur R. Boerner, V ("Bo"); and former husband, William I. Waggoner.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald W. Mann; three children, Wendey P. Waggoner, Paige O. Waggoner Clark, and Wm. Weston Waggoner; two step-children, Lisa Wilcox and Dawn (Richard) Wright; two sisters, Donna Lewis and Cathy (Arthur) Boerner; ten grandchildren: Victor III ("Trey"), Zachary and Benjamin Tackett; Eveline and Phoenix Clark; Koa Waggoner; Dalton and Victoria Wilcox; Rachel and Derick Wright.
Donations may be made in her honor to the Jimmy V. Foundation, for cancer research (https://www.v.org/). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.