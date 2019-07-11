Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hikes Point Bar & Lounge
3937 Taylorsville Rd
Louisville - Patricia Quinn Rogers, 55, passed from the living to the immortal on July 7, 2019, prepared to meet her maker and eager to reunite for eternity with her family, that was so important to her. She is preceded by her grandparents, mother and father Anna Marie "Tinkie" and Harold Rogers, Sr.; and brother, John Clelland Rogers. She is survived by a sister, Joanne "Jodye" Marvin (Dale); brother, Harold "Buddy" Rogers (Michelle); nieces, Erin Williams, Nina Fleischauer, Laurel Rogers, Kimberly Rogers; nephew, John Rogers; a sister in law, Patty Rogers.

Pat will forever be remembered for the exhaustive efforts she took to provide extraordinary care for her mother following a debilitating stroke in 2001. Pat's devotion to mom's health and well-being enabled her to comfortably remain in her home until her death at age 90, in 2017. Pat was always a supportive daughter, sister, friend, neighbor, and co-worker. She was someone always ready to provide a hug and encouraging word to anyone she identified as being "in need of a hug."

Plans are underway for a gathering to remember Pat at her favorite hangout, Hikes Point Bar & Lounge, 3937 Taylorsville Rd, Saturday, July 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. Regardless of how you knew her, please plan on dropping by to 'lift a glass' in her memory. In lieu of flowers, Pat can be remembered with a donation to Public Broadcasting Service, in support of the News Hour.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
