Patricia Roth Finnegan
Louisville - Patricia Roth Finnegan, 102, passed away peacefully on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, at the Forum at Brookside.
Preceding her in death are her husband James M. Finnegan, Harry Schmidt and her daughter Anne F. Rives.
Patsy is survived by her 2 sons Dr. Douglas A. (Annette) Finnegan and Thomas M. Finnegan, son in-law James S. Rives and former daughter-in-law Kathy F. Finnegan. Also left to carry on her memory are her 6 grandchildren Jim Rives, Sarah (Vince) Johnson, Michael (Jennifer) Finnegan, Laura (Daniel) Johnson, Amanda (Andrew) Sobanet and Douglas (Kristy) Finnegan, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
We can hear her saying now, "THERE IS NOTHING LIKE A FAMILY."
Visitation will be Saturday March 23, 2019, 10 AM - 12 PM at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. There will be a 12 PM funeral service at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The American Red Cross or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019