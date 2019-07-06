|
Patricia Rudolph
Palmyra - Palmyra, IN Patricia "Patti" Ann Rudolph, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. Patti was born on March 4, 1942 in Borden, IN, to Edward L. Whitson and Emma L. (Campbell) Whitson. She retired from Kimball Office Furniture in Borden, IN. Patti enjoyed dancing, baking, and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, Charles Whitson, Billy Whitson, and Carol Bentley; and one granddaughter, Angelica Spicer.
Patti is survived by three daughters, Kim Spicer of Columbus, Donna (Johnny) Jarboe of Palmyra, and Sandi Rudolph of Palmyra; five grandchildren, Krissy (Josh) LaFountain, Ashley (Andy) Glomb, Danelle (Luis) Gonzalez, Alex Jarboe, and Kailey Adams. Two sisters, Betty Jacobs and Peggy (Kenny) Sellmer; one brother John (June) Whitson, and one great - grandson Jaidon Davis also survives.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Love Funeral Home in Palmyra with burial in the Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 and from 10 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Kosair Charities P.O. Box 37370 Louisville, KY 40233.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019