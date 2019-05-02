|
Patricia S. Bailey
Louisville - Patricia S. Bailey, 82 of Louisville, KY gained her wings on April 30th. My Doll face, A great lady, has passed. I have never met a nicer person on this earth than my wife. A woman of multi talents: Interior design, owned consignment store, Sacks of St. Mathews for many years and was loved by every man she ever met and admired by every woman she ever knew. Pat is survived by her spouse Ray Bailey, her son Mike Cecil (Robin) and daughter Michele Cecil (Kim Needy), stepson Sean Bailey and grandchildren: Hunter Bailey, Justin Delph, and Addisyn Bailey). Pat and Ray were married for forty-four years and have shared many good times together. Pat loved deeply, had an infectious smile and always supported everyone. "There but for the grace of God goes I" was what Pat lived by. She will be greatly missed by all. Her body will be donated to the University of Louisville School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 2, 2019