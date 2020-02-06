|
|
Patricia S. Cook
Louisville - Patricia S. Cook, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away February 3, 2020.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Trigg, and her loving husband Jimmy of almost three decades. Here to carry out her legacy is her brother Jim and his wife Janna.
Patricia was a dental hygienist, practicing her work for private dental offices and even at Fort Knox.
She will be remembered for her passion for bowling. Patricia was a proud member of the "Phelps Watch Repair of the Rebel Rousers League", along with her husband. Bowling was without a doubt her favorite hobby. She was also an avid member of the Catholic Faith.
A visitation will be held from 12-2pm, Saturday February 8 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with a funeral service in Patricia's honor to follow at 2pm. She will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020