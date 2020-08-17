1/1
Patricia "Pat" (Myers) Samuels
Patricia "Pat" (Myers) Samuels

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Patricia Ann "Pat" (Myers) Samuels, age 76, just two days shy of her 77th birthday, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Mrs. Samuels was born August 18, 1943 to the late Lindsey and Ethel (Gordon) Myers.

Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; and siblings, Jimmy, Darlene, James, Tommy, L.D., Norma and Dorothy.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 57 years, Clifton "Dave" Samuels; children, Dene Bowman (Rainey) and Danie Samuels (Misty); grandsons, Davin and Caleb Samuels; siblings, Frances Underwood, Chris Bray, Donnie Myers, Judy Meadors and Joe Myers.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
